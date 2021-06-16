Shabu, gun seized in dawn anti-drug op in Cortes











Police intelligence officers seized shabu and a loose firearm during an anti-drug operation in Cortes town at dawn on Wednesday.

Operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) led by Major John Escober allegedly found the illegal items in the possession of Kenn Sabijon, 30, a resident of Barangay Dampas in Tagbilaran City during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Cortes.

In a report, police said Sabijon sold a packet of shabu worth P1,000 to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest.

The PIB personnel then allegedly found in Sabijon’s possession six packets of shabu which weighed five grams and a fully loaded .38 caliber pistol.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P34,000.

According to authorities, Sabijon has been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him.

Charges for violations against Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act were set to be field against Sabijon. (wm)