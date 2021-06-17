19-year-old Boholana makes it as soprano of Sing PH Youth Choir











Filliane Villaflor

A 19-year-old Boholana has been chosen as among the new members of the prestigious Sing Philippines Youth Choir (SPYC).

The Philippine Madrigal Singers, or the Madz, which is one of the organizers of the SYPC Virtual Summer Camp and Performances announced on Wednesday the 59 choristers from all over the country who will be part of the SYPC’s fourth batch.

Filliane Villaflor of Loboc town was chosen as among 14 new sopranos of the SYPC and one of only three from Central Visayas in the batch.

Some 103 choristers aged 18 to 35 from all over the country auditioned for a spot in the SYPC.

According to musician-priest Fr. Arnold Zamora, who is Villaflor’s mentor, the young chorister who is a graduating high school student at the Holy Name University has been a constant achiever in singing.

She won first prize at the recently held Lobocanon Songwriting Contest as a composer-singer in Loboc town, which has long been deemed as Bohol’s music capital.

Fr. Arnold Zamora (left) is a protégé of iconic Filipino songwriter Ryan Cayabyab

Zamora said Villaflor is also a former member of the world-renowned Loboc Children’s Choir.

Villaflor and the rest of the SYPC’s fourth batch will undergo a monthlong music camp and participate in virtual choir performances, headed by Madz choirmaster, Mark Anthony Carpio.

The SYPC was launched in 2014 through the efforts of Madz, the Andrea O. Veneracion Sing Philippines Foundation (AOVSPF), the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Center for Choral Performance, and the CCP – Cultural Exchange Department (CED).

The SYPC summer camp supposedly brings together the choristers in one venue but due to the pandemic, they will instead get together virtually.

To date, the SPYC has a total of 151 singers from 82 local communities nationwide.