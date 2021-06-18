adplus-dvertising
Boholanos want to get vaccinated, but jab arrivals ‘slow’: BIATF

Boholanos want to get vaccinated, but jab arrivals ‘slow’: BIATF

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Boholanos want to get vaccinated, but jab arrivals ‘slow’: BIATF

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

More Boholanos have expressed interest in having themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 but the arrival of jabs in the province have been “slow,” said the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF).

“Problema na hinoon kay vaccine na pod hinay ang arrivals, daghan gusto na unta,” BIATF spokesperson and Provincial Health Office officer-in-charge Dr. Yul Lopez said in a text message to the Chronicle on Tuesday.

According to Lopez, fear of getting vaccinated has subsided due to the information drive on the safety of inoculation against COVID-19.

“Namenos na [fear]…labi na kay daghan na testimony sa mga doctor/nurses/ frontliners nga safe ra ang bakuna,” Lopez said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The vaccination of mayors have also raised public interest and confidence in getting vaccinated, he added.

Bohol’s vaccine inventory got a slight boost after 5,000 doses of Gamaleya Research Institute’s Sputnik V from Russia and 5,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac from China were flown to Bohol.

However, these were primarily allocated for tourism workers as part of the Department of Tourism’s and provincial government’s efforts to resuscitate the province’s once-booming tourism industry.

The vaccination rollout in Bohol started in March as part of the national government’s nationwide inoculation campaign.

Based on data from the PHO, a total of 50,582 persons have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 21,864 individuals have been fully vaccinated as of June 16.

The same data indicated that 21,824 persons in the A1 sector (frontline health workers) have been fully vaccinated.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Most of those in the A2 (senior citizens) and A3 (persons with comorbidities) sectors only received the first dose of the vaccine with 18,370 and 2,770 getting jabbed from both groups, respectively.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Some 40 individuals in both sectors have received their second doses.

As of June 15, Bohol has received 113,124 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines comprise of jabs developed by Sinovac Biotech, Pfizer-BioNTech, Gamaleya Institute and AstraZeneca which all require two doses per persons. (R. Tutas)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

90 houses in Tagbilaran under lockdown due to COVID-19

Up to 90 houses spread across Tagbilaran City have been placed on lockdown in a bid to contain the spread…

Lack of discipline causing COVID-19 spike in Bohol, not barangay execs’ inaction, says official

Lack of discipline among the public is the main culprit behind the surging number of COVID-19 cases in Bohol, said…

Red tide warning still up in Dauis, Tagbilaran

For three straight years, a red tide warning remains hoisted over Tagbilaran City and Dauis according to the Bureau of…

DOH: Bohol to get 11,700 doses of Pfizer vaccines from COVAX

After not getting a share of the first batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines that were flown to the country last…

DOH-7 assures enough test kits for arriving OFWs, ROFs

CEBU CITY – The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas on Monday assured there will be enough testing kits for…

Bohol dengue cases plummet by 96% in first 5 months of 2021

The number of dengue cases and deaths in Bohol declined significantly in the first five months of the year. Provincial…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!