adplus-dvertising
Drug offender nabbed anew in Cortes for selling ‘shabu’

Drug offender nabbed anew in Cortes for selling ‘shabu’

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Drug offender nabbed anew in Cortes for selling ‘shabu’

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 42-year-old drug offender who was recently released from jail through a plea bargaining agreement was again arrested by police for drug charges in Cortes town.

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Cortes Police Station collared Avito Botero, a native of Barangay Booy in Tagbilaran City, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dela Paz in Cortes at dawn on Thursday.

The arresting team led by Lt. Gerlie Tulop set up the buy-bust operation after Botero was allegedly seen peddling illegal drugs in Barangay Dela Paz.

During the drug sting, Botero allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover agent leading to his immediate arrest.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to authorities, they found two sachets of suspected shabu which weighed two grams from Botero.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P13,600.

Botero was placed under the custody of the Cortes Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.

He will be charged with violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

LTO-7 chief: Capitol SUV’s use of another vehicle’s plate not justified, ‘tantamount to carnapping’

The Capitol’s unauthorized use of a license plate that is registered to a vehicle owned by private citizen, even during…

Bohol PNP wary of online vote buying in 2022 polls

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) on Monday expressed concern over the possible emergence of vote-buying through digital platforms during…

Wife of alleged swindler bares ‘marital abuse’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHORNICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Nino Jedeiah  Ramos a.k.a. Nino Jedeiah Ed Ramos…

Masamayor sets meeting between Capitol, PNP-HPG; SUV fake plate issue closed

The controversy on the use of a fake license plate by a Capitol-owned sports utility vehicle has been resolved following…

After 11 years in hiding, man wanted for raping 14-year-old step daughter falls in Talibon

After 11 years in hiding, a man accused of raping his 14-year-old step daughter in Bukidnon was arrested in Talibon…

OFW falls in Jagna drug bust

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was arrested by anti-narcotics police officers in a drug buy-bust operation in Jagna town on…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply