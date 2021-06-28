Bohol containerized RT-PCR lab suspends ops for 2 days











The Bohol Containerized RT-PCR (reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction) Laboratory in Tagbilaran City will suspend its operations from June 29 to June 30.

This was confirmed Monday by Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez.

“Two days, tomorrow and Wednesday for periodic maintenance. Resume Thursday,” Lopez said in a text message to dyRD.

Meanwhile, the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital’s (GCGMH) molecular lab which handles majority of Bohol’s COVID-19 testing remained operational.

In a statement issued on June 26, the GCGMH announced that it had postponed its suspension of operations due to “corrective maintenance work” which was supposedly scheduled on June 27.

“This is due to COVID-19 exposure of PMT team members from Davao and recommended to undergo quarantine,” GCGMH said.

Starting last week, the GCGMH transitioned to its “COVID-19 Phase,” meaning the health facility is no longer accepting patients with non-COVID-related symptoms.

Elective surgical and OB-Gyne procedures and ambulatory services, except for those scheduled before June 21, 2021, have been suspended.

The COVID-19 Phase was imposed amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Bohol and will remain in effect until July 14, 2021. (RT)