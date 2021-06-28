adplus-dvertising
Bohol containerized RT-PCR lab suspends ops for 2 days

Bohol containerized RT-PCR lab suspends ops for 2 days

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Bohol containerized RT-PCR lab suspends ops for 2 days

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Bohol Containerized RT-PCR (reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction) Laboratory in Tagbilaran City will suspend its operations from June 29 to June 30.

This was confirmed Monday by Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez.

“Two days, tomorrow and Wednesday for periodic maintenance. Resume Thursday,” Lopez said in a text message to dyRD.

Meanwhile, the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital’s (GCGMH) molecular lab which handles majority of Bohol’s COVID-19 testing remained operational.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In a statement issued on June 26, the GCGMH announced that it had postponed its suspension of operations due to “corrective maintenance work” which was supposedly scheduled on June 27.

“This is due to COVID-19 exposure of PMT team members from Davao and recommended to undergo quarantine,” GCGMH said.

Starting last week, the GCGMH transitioned to its “COVID-19 Phase,” meaning the health facility is no longer accepting patients with non-COVID-related symptoms.

Elective surgical and OB-Gyne procedures and ambulatory services, except for those scheduled before June 21, 2021, have been suspended.

The COVID-19 Phase was imposed amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Bohol and will remain in effect until July 14, 2021. (RT)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

4 Panglao resorts eyed as vaccination sites

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. With the arrival of 5,000 doses of…

Crowding in PUVs in Bohol super spreader?

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHORNICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The unabated loading of passengers in public…

Vaccination of Bohol tourism workers starts

Bohol on Friday morning started the inoculation of its tourism workers as part of the continued efforts to revive the…

Boholanos want to get vaccinated, but jab arrivals ‘slow’: BIATF

More Boholanos have expressed interest in having themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 but the arrival of jabs in the province have…

90 houses in Tagbilaran under lockdown due to COVID-19

Up to 90 houses spread across Tagbilaran City have been placed on lockdown in a bid to contain the spread…

Lack of discipline causing COVID-19 spike in Bohol, not barangay execs’ inaction, says official

Lack of discipline among the public is the main culprit behind the surging number of COVID-19 cases in Bohol, said…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply