Bohol ships swab samples to Cebu as 2 COVID-19 testing labs halt ops











Health authorities in Bohol will temporarily send swab samples collected in the province to Cebu for testing as two of the province’s COVID-19 molecular laboratories suspended their operations.

Governor Celesino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) medical chief Dr. Mutya Macuno confirmed that the facility’s molecular laboratory, which handles the bulk of the province’s COVID-19 testing, will undergo maintenance work starting Tuesday.

“We will close starting today for maintenance. Target resumption will be Sunday or Monday next week, with God’s help. All swabs will be sent to Cebu,” Macuno said in a text message to dyRD Balita.

The maintenance operation was initially scheduled to start on Sunday last week but was postponed after technicians from Davao who were supposed to oversee the work had to undergo quarantine.

On Monday, Provincial Health Office officer-in-charge (OIC) Dr. Yul Lopez announced that the Bohol Containerized RT-PCR (reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction) Laboratory in Tagbilaran City will also undergo periodic maintenance.

The containerized laboratory is expected to resume operations by Thursday, Lopez said.

Meanwhile, the GCGMH starting last week transitioned into its “COVID-19 Phase,” meaning the health facility is no longer accepting patients with non-COVID-related symptoms.

Elective surgical and OB-Gyne procedures and ambulatory services, except for those scheduled before June 21, 2021, have been suspended.

The COVID-19 Phase was imposed amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Bohol and will remain in effect until July 14, 2021.

Based on data from the provincial government, there were 1,547 active COVID-19 cases in Bohol as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Some 5,328 people who contracted the disease have recovered while 79 others have died. (with RT)