DOH-7 nixes claims on ‘unfair’ vaccine allocation

2 hours ago
CEBU CITY – A Department of Health (DOH) official in Region 7 (Central Visayas) on Friday dismissed reports of alleged unfair allocation of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines to local government units (LGUs), stressing that distribution is based on an established plan and supply.

Dr. Van Philip Baton, the DOH-7 medical program coordinator for infectious diseases, denied that there is unfair distribution by the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC), a coordinating body established to streamline inoculation rollout in the three regions of the Visayas.

“The allocation for the municipalities is sub-allocated by the province,” Baton said in response to media query about the alleged lower vaccine supply to some LGUs.

Baton said the supply for the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cebu and other localities in Metro Cebu has been “allocated through an allocation/utilization rating by the RVOC (regional vaccination operations center) and VVOC.

The DOH-7 official said the “highly-specialized need” for some types of vaccine is also considered in the distribution to the LGUs.

Acting City Mayor Michael Rama on Wednesday urged the DOH-7 to give them more vaccines to prevent stoppage in administering jabs to the residents belonging to the A1 to A3 priority groups.

Inoculation rollout in this city was, for the second time, halted as vaccines ran out. Vaccination resumed on Thursday as the DOH-7 delivered 5,000 doses.

Baton said “allocations are discussed in the VVOC meetings where everyone (from LGUs) is represented”.

DOH-7 data showed the Central Visayas region has a total of 1,127,949 individuals master listed under A1 (medical front-liners), A2 (senior citizens), A3 (adults with comorbidities), and A4 (front-line workers in essential sectors) for the inoculation rollout.

As of June 23, DOH-7 has received a total of 804,510 doses for Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor and Negros Oriental. (PNA)

