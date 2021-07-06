adplus-dvertising
Woman dies following two-motorcycle collision in Cortes

6 hours ago
Photo: via Lian Bayog

A 29-year-old woman died following a two-motorcycle collision in Cortes town on Sunday morning.

The fatality identified as Jecel Sumipo, an employee of Palawan Pawnshop and a resident of San Isidro town, was thrown off a motorcycle which slammed into another motorcycle at an intersection in Barangay Dela Paz, Cortes, said Staff Sgt. Jonathan Omayan of the Cortes Police Station.

According to Omayan, Jecel was being driven by her brother Jornil Sumipo to work when their motorcycle rammed a crossing motorcycle driven by one John Mercader at an intersection.

Following the impact, Jornil was able to maintain control of the motorcycle and did not crash but Jecel was thrown off the vehicle, said Omayan.

She fell and hit her head on the ground.

According to Staff Sgt. Gregorio Bayucot who responded to the incident, Jecel was still rushed to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.

However, she succumbed to her injuries just a “few minutes” after arriving at the health facility.

Bayucot said both parties involved in the accident have reached an amicable settlement. (AD)

