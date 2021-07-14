Candijay man nabbed for burning father’s house











A 25-year-old man has been charged with arson for allegedly setting his father’s home on fire in Candijay on Sunday night.

In a report, police said suspect Jomar Aniasco, 25, was arrested by police in a hot pursuit operation shortly after the incident.

According to SFO2 Terso Ranolo of the Candijay Fire Station, the house of Lamberto Aniasco, 54, in Barangay Panadtaran was totally burned down by the fire which lasted for about 15 minutes.

He said Jomar burned the house to keep Lamberto from going there to be with his live-in partner while he was recovering from a head surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Si Lamberto ug kaning iyang ka live-in wa sa ni sila mag ipon karon kay si Lamberto bag-o pa man ni gi-operahan mao gipa puyo pa sa ila ka Jomar,” said Ranolo.

“Naa puy bay si Lamberto unya iyang ka live-in ray nahibilin didto pero mo adto mani si Lamberto bisag di lagi unta paadtuon kay unya kuno’g mabughat. Nagtuman man maoy hinungdan na nasuko iyang anak,” he added.

According to Ranolo, the fire started at around 8:30 p.m. and was declared fire out at 8:55 p.m.

No one was injured due to the blaze but it left P50,000 worth of property damage.

Police noted in its report that Jomar was under the influence of alcohol during the incident. (AD)