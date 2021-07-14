adplus-dvertising
Candijay man nabbed for burning father’s house

Candijay man nabbed for burning father’s house

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Candijay man nabbed for burning father’s house

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 25-year-old man has been charged with arson for allegedly setting his father’s home on fire in Candijay on Sunday night.

In a report, police said suspect Jomar Aniasco, 25, was arrested by police in a hot pursuit operation shortly after the incident.

According to SFO2 Terso Ranolo of the Candijay Fire Station, the house of Lamberto Aniasco, 54, in Barangay Panadtaran was totally burned down by the fire which lasted for about 15 minutes.

He said Jomar burned the house to keep Lamberto from going there to be with his live-in partner while he was recovering from a head surgery.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Si Lamberto ug kaning iyang ka live-in wa sa ni sila mag ipon karon kay si Lamberto bag-o pa man ni gi-operahan mao gipa puyo pa sa ila ka Jomar,” said Ranolo.

“Naa puy bay si Lamberto unya iyang ka live-in ray nahibilin didto pero mo adto mani si Lamberto bisag di lagi unta paadtuon kay unya kuno’g mabughat. Nagtuman man maoy hinungdan na nasuko iyang anak,” he added.

According to Ranolo, the fire started at around 8:30 p.m. and was declared fire out at 8:55 p.m.

No one was injured due to the blaze but it left P50,000 worth of property damage.

Police noted in its report that Jomar was under the influence of alcohol during the incident. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man hacked dead in Tagbilaran

A 34-year-old backhoe driver was hacked dead by a bolo-wielding man in Barangay Cogon in Tagbilaran City on Sunday night.…

2 Bohol-bound passengers nabbed for fake RT-PCR results

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Two outbound travelers were apprehended by government authorities after they presented fake reverse transcription – polymerase…

Boholano top 10 high-value individual yields P7-M ‘shabu’ in Cebu sting

CEBU CITY – A joint team from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 (Central…

Arrests of councilor, pastor legitimate, says CIDG-Bohol

The Criminal Investigation Criminal and Detection (CIDG) Bohol-Field Unit (BFU) has denied allegations of irregularity and breach of protocols during…

Bayan Muna condemns arrest of Trinidad councilor; says Tabada Crime Group unheard of

Party-list group Bayan Muna deplored the arrest of farmers’ group leader and incumbent barangay official Carmilo Tabada over gun charges…

Arrested barangay councilor’s family says guns, grenade planted during Trinidad raid

The family of a barangay councilor who was arrested over gun charges in Trinidad town last week has denied allegations…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply