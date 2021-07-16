adplus-dvertising
COVID-19 deaths in Bohol breach 100 mark as 23 fatalities reported in a day

6 hours ago
The Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Thursday reported 23 additional COVID-19 deaths in Bohol, the highest single-day record since the pandemic broke out early last year.

The Chronicle contacted PHO officer-in-charge (OIC) Dr. Yul Lopez to determine when the deaths occurred but he has not responded to text messages and calls. Lopez has also skipped the July 14 and 15 editions of the Capitol’s daily online COVID-19 briefer.

Based on data released by the PHO on Thursday, the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Bohol rose to 110 from 87 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases was at 1,090 as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The tally of active coronavirus infections in Bohol has been over the 1,000 mark for over a month.

The same data indicated that 7,004 COVID-stricken persons have recovered from the highly contagious respiratory disease.

