Gallares Hospital COVID-19 bed occupancy at ‘critical’ level











The Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH), Bohol’s main COVID-19 referral facility and only tertiary hospital, is at “critical” level as it nears full capacity in terms of beds for coronavirus patients.

Based on data from the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force’s (BIATF) Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 70 of the 82 beds at the GCGMH’s COVID-19 wing were occupied as of Friday morning.

The data indicated that 32 of 34 isolation beds, 29 of 34 ward beds and five of 14 ICU (intensive care unit) beds at the facility’s COVID-19 wing were occupied.

GCGMH spokesperson Mark Sarigumba also confirmed the high occupancy rate of COVID-19 beds at the facility.

“Ang atong Gallares Hospital naa karon sa COVID response level three, pasabot ani ang atong beds sa atong COVID wing puno na siya,” Sarigumba saind in an interview over station dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program on Thursday.

According to Sarigumba, the hospital has a section in its emergency room which caters to probable COVID-19 patients who are in line for admission.

If the GCGMH reaches full capacity, patients will be referred to other hospitals.

“Naa tay emergency COVID response sa atoang emergency ron, ato silang atimanon unya ang atoang emergency room physician’s sila ang mo manage ana og asa e-refer pero kung naa siyay COVID-related symptoms ato gyud ng atimanon,” he said.

Sarigumba urged persons seeking assistance for hospital admission to contact the EOC which has real-time data of availability of COVID-19 beds in all of the province’s hospitals.

The official also reminded the public that COVID-19 patients are not allowed to have visitors while those who have other ailments may only have one visitor at a time.

Meanwhile, other hospitals in Tagbilaran City are also nearing full capacity.

Based on data from the EOC, 55 of the 77 COVID-19 isolation beds at the Ace Medical Center, Ramiro Community Hospital, Tagbilaran Community Hospital and Holy Name University Medical Center were occupied as of Friday morning.

All four health facilities are the only level two hospitals in the province.

The BIATF this month established its EOC to help decongest hospitals in Tagbilaran City by informing the public which health facilities including in municipalities still have COVID-19 beds.

Last week, Governor Art Yap also reminded local government units (LGU) to strictly observe his memorandum which directs all municipalities to have temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMF).

TTMFs are designated areas for isolation of COVID-19-stricken individuals who are not in need of hospitalization.

The usage of TTMFs means that home quarantine for asymptomatic persons who have contracted COVID-19 are no longer allowed to undergo home quarantine. (R. Tutas)