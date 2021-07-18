Boholano ranks 6th in Nursing Licensure Exam











Neil Ruyeras Orehuela | Contributed Photo

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Holy Name University, consistent of its quality education produced another board placer in the licensure examination for nurses given by the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC).

The HNU graduate, Neil Ruyeras Orehuela ranked 6th in the nurses’ board exam given last July 4 with a rating of 88%. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Orencio Duterte Orehuela (nee Eduarda Ruyeras) of Calape town.

He comes from a family of nurses with his brother Jay, a nurse and physician by profession and Karen Joy Lavastida, also a nurse.

He shared the spot with Niña Loren Baja Cabuniag of the Cotabato Medical Foundation College, Anne Lauryn Cruz Lopez of the University of the Philippines-Manila, and Erica Mae Sta. Maria Ortiz of the University of Sto. Tomas.

Other HNU takers who passed the nursing board are Abayabay, Krista Rica Olaer; Anub, Hazel Grace Navasquez; Balbido, Mirzi Rose Calacat; Barcancel, Leah Mae Halasan; Caresosa, John; Lester Barrete; Cogo, Jerald Anthony Lood; Cosare, Dara Shane Curillo; Dolotallas, Edilberto Pabalan; Galor1o, Ma. Vina Caseñas; Gepayo, Nova Christy Estropa; Gujol, Odyssa Jann Isabelle;

Gumapac, Ma. Kathy Jomilah Doroy; Josol, Miriam Jeanette Rulona; Jumamoy, Maria Lourdes Tan; Luminarias, Sheena Joy; Madrio, Michelle Jane Maghuyop; Maglajos, Raymund Javier; Maglente, Debrah Losyl Olano; Narita, Angelica Mae Piquero; Paldo, Gia Geneva Giray;Palma, Jill Kristine Tocmo; Pamaong, Daisy Joy Tangara; Pamaong, Pia Angela Tangara; Pinar, Racel Jean Calumpang; Quijada, RennahThaleah Lagapa; Tare, Juliet Gaslang; Torregosa, Rochelle Melgar.

The Boholano 6th placer was one of the 5,008 successful board takers (out of 7,746) in the latest nurses licensure examination.

Board topnotcher was Haydee Soriano Bacani of the Philippine Women’s University with a rating of 89.4%.

The examinations were conducted in Metro Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga from July 3 to 4, 2021.