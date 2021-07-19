Bohol among top 20 localities with rising COVID-19 cases: DOH











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Bohol is one of the top 20 areas in the country with increasing COVID-19 cases and “high to critical care utilization rate,” the Department of Health post in social media showed.

Among the areas being identified as critical areas having increasing COVID, cases are the provinces of Cagayan, Bataan, Antique, Camiguin, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, South Cotabato, Laguna, Oriental Mindoro, Apayao and Benguet.

And other areas with a similar situation are Naga City, Iloilo City, Ormoc City, Davao City, General Santos City, Baguio City and Makati City, DOHsaid. But there were no corresponding figures of COVID hike in these areas given.

This came as the figure of active COVID cases slightly decreased to a three-digit figure after it breacheD the four-digit figure since June 11, 2021.

As of June 16, 2021, total active cases are downed to 984, but the fatalities increased to 119 from 110 a day before.

Dr, Cesar Tomas Lopez, Bohol Inter-agency Task Force spokesman, was quick to defend the rapid death rate that these did not occur in a day but there were delays in the reporting system from the municipalities.

Of these figures (984 cases), 29 are health care workers, one (1) Authorized person outside residence (APOR) and two (2) returning of OFW.

Since last year, there are now 8,222 total positive cases from 77,258 swab samples. and 7,119 have recovered.

Latest count of the Active COVID-19 cases is the following: Tagbilaran City – 180; Carmen – 63; Dauis – 48; Tubigon — 43; Inabanga and Guindulman – 33 apiece; Trinidad – 28; Panglao – 21; Baclayon – 25; maribojoc – 39; Cortes – 22; Loon – 23; Calape – 12; Balilihan – 17; Sevilla – 11; Alburquerque- 21; Loboc – 31; Loay – 24; Bilar and Batuan – 23 apiece; San Miguel – 16; Dagohoy – 18; S-Bullones – 10; Jagna – 19; Valencia – 13; Clarin – 18; Sagbayan and Danao – 17; and he rest having one-digit figures. (rvo)