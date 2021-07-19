Man, 76, nabbed for raping woman with mental disability in Mabini











Police arrested a 76-year-old man for allegedly raping his grandniece, a 26-year-old woman believed to be suffering from a mental disability, in a secluded and grassy area in Mabini town.

According Staff Sgt. Josephine Russel of the Mabini police’s Women’s and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD), the victim’s mother Reyna (not her real name) caught suspect Vitaliano Vallejos in the act of raping her daughter Elsa (not her name) in Barangay Valaga at past 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“Naaktuhan g’yud niya to si Vitaliano…sa kasagbutan unya nagpahiluna daw ang suspek og lugar gibutangan daan og higdaanan naay unlan gihapinan og saging,” said Russel.

“Taga Valaga ni silang duha unya didto lang niya gida sa kalibunan, mingaw na lugar boundary sa [Barangay] San Rafael,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

After allegedly seeing Vallejos on top of her daughter, Reyna shouted at the suspect who then fled the area.

Russel said one side of the victim’s pajamas and underwear were already removed when Reyna found her.

“Ang sa taas, ang sinina igo ra gisaka dinhi dapit sa breast area,” said added.

Reyna then reported the incident to a town councilor who in turn brought her to the police station.

According to Russel, authorities immediately launched a hot pursuit operation which resulted in the arrest of Vallejos at his home less than an hour after Reyna reported the incident at around 6 p.m.

Vallejos was placed under police custody pending the filing of a rape charge against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russel said they are still awaiting results of the examination done on Elsa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, investigators continued their probe on the incident as Reyna told police that she had already heard rumors regarding Vallejo’s abuse of her daughter prior to the incident.

They were still set to interview Elsa to determine if Vallejos had already raped her prior to the Sunday incident.

“Ingon ang nanay na naa na kunoy mga report sauna, unya wa lang siya nituo,” said Russel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities were also set to subject Elsa to a psychological examination to determine if she indeed has mental disability. (A. Doydora)