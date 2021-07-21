adplus-dvertising
20% of 1,650-strong Bohol PNP fully vaccinated

20% of 1,650-strong Bohol PNP fully vaccinated

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

20% of 1,650-strong Bohol PNP fully vaccinated

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Some 342 personnel or 20.7 percent of the Bohol Police Provincial Office’s (BPPO) 1,650-strong workforce have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This was based on the BPPO’s COVID-19 data released on July 20, 2021, said BPPO Provincial Health Service Team vaccination officer-in-charge Corporal Arsenio Daigdigan.

The vaccination data included both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel of the BPPO.

Meanwhile, a total of 132 other BPPO employees have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Daigdigan, the police personnel were vaccinated through local government units (LGU) and the Provincial Health Office.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has yet to allocate vaccines for the BPPO.

“So far, wala pay allocation ang national for Bohol PNP, mao maghuwat nalang mi og offeran nalang mi sa among LGU og free vaccination,” said Daigdigan.

Daigdigan noted that a BPPO survey showed that majority of its workforce preferred to be vaccinated through the PNP rather than through their LGUs.

“Ang uban gusto nila na sa PNP kay mahadlok siguro og ma ingnan na gadawat-dawat sa LGU,” said Daigdigan.

Amid the lack of jab allocation from the PNP, the BPPO has already issued a memorandum urging its personnel to receive the vaccine if offered by LGUs.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

However, most LGUs continued to prioritize the inoculation of those in the A2 category while police personnel are categorized under A4. (R. Tutas)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol gets 50,000 doses of single-shot Janssen vaccine

At least 50,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) single-shot COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA)…

Bohol among top 20 localities with rising COVID-19 cases: DOH

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bohol is one of the top 20…

Gallares Hospital COVID-19 bed occupancy at ‘critical’ level

The Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH), Bohol’s main COVID-19 referral facility and only tertiary hospital, is at “critical” level…

COVID-19 deaths in Bohol breach 100 mark as 23 fatalities reported in a day

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Thursday reported 23 additional COVID-19 deaths in Bohol, the highest single-day record since the…

DTI: 13 Tagbilaran City establishments get safety seal

Some 13 establishments in Tagbilaran City have been awarded with a safety seal certificate by the Department of Trade and…

DOH sends nurses to private hospitals in Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S PRINT EDITION. The Department of Health (DOH) moved, amidst the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply