20% of 1,650-strong Bohol PNP fully vaccinated











Some 342 personnel or 20.7 percent of the Bohol Police Provincial Office’s (BPPO) 1,650-strong workforce have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This was based on the BPPO’s COVID-19 data released on July 20, 2021, said BPPO Provincial Health Service Team vaccination officer-in-charge Corporal Arsenio Daigdigan.

The vaccination data included both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel of the BPPO.

Meanwhile, a total of 132 other BPPO employees have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Daigdigan, the police personnel were vaccinated through local government units (LGU) and the Provincial Health Office.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has yet to allocate vaccines for the BPPO.

“So far, wala pay allocation ang national for Bohol PNP, mao maghuwat nalang mi og offeran nalang mi sa among LGU og free vaccination,” said Daigdigan.

Daigdigan noted that a BPPO survey showed that majority of its workforce preferred to be vaccinated through the PNP rather than through their LGUs.

“Ang uban gusto nila na sa PNP kay mahadlok siguro og ma ingnan na gadawat-dawat sa LGU,” said Daigdigan.

Amid the lack of jab allocation from the PNP, the BPPO has already issued a memorandum urging its personnel to receive the vaccine if offered by LGUs.

However, most LGUs continued to prioritize the inoculation of those in the A2 category while police personnel are categorized under A4. (R. Tutas)