adplus-dvertising
Beautician falls in Cortes drug bust

Beautician falls in Cortes drug bust

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Beautician falls in Cortes drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A beautician who is a noted drug personality was arrested by police in an anti-drug operation in Cortes town on Tuesday afternoon.

In a report, police said they apprehended James Dagamac, 38, a native of Barangay Poblacion, Cortes, after he was caught red-handed selling shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Roque of the same town.

Dagamac allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest.

Apprehending operatives then found four more packets of shabu in Dagamac’s possession.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The seized drugs weighed less than a gram and were estimated to be worth P1,360.

Dagamac’s involvement has been known to police after he surrendered through Oplan Tokhang, the government’s centerpiece strategy in the war on drugs which has been widely deemed as a failure with majority of those who yielded to authorities continuing their illegal drug activities.

According to police, Dagamac was among those who continued involvement in the illegal drug trade after surrendering under Oplan Tokhang based on their monitoring operations.

Dagamac was detained at the Cortes Police Station pending the filing of charges against him. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Richli valves ‘sabotaged’; Dauis, Panglao water ops affected

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Suspected sabotage in the operation of Richli…

Man, 76, nabbed for raping woman with mental disability in Mabini

Police arrested a 76-year-old man for allegedly raping his grandniece, a 26-year-old woman believed to be suffering from a mental…

Bohol contractors turn away from provincial gov’t projects

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED BY THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A considerable number of local contractors have…

Expecting more cases? Yap takes defensive stance against corruption allegations

Governor Arthur Yap has taken a defensive stance against his critics, saying that he has been made to appear corrupt…

Candijay man nabbed for burning father’s house

A 25-year-old man has been charged with arson for allegedly setting his father’s home on fire in Candijay on Sunday…

Man hacked dead in Tagbilaran

A 34-year-old backhoe driver was hacked dead by a bolo-wielding man in Barangay Cogon in Tagbilaran City on Sunday night.…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply