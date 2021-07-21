Beautician falls in Cortes drug bust











A beautician who is a noted drug personality was arrested by police in an anti-drug operation in Cortes town on Tuesday afternoon.

In a report, police said they apprehended James Dagamac, 38, a native of Barangay Poblacion, Cortes, after he was caught red-handed selling shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Roque of the same town.

Dagamac allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest.

Apprehending operatives then found four more packets of shabu in Dagamac’s possession.

The seized drugs weighed less than a gram and were estimated to be worth P1,360.

Dagamac’s involvement has been known to police after he surrendered through Oplan Tokhang, the government’s centerpiece strategy in the war on drugs which has been widely deemed as a failure with majority of those who yielded to authorities continuing their illegal drug activities.

According to police, Dagamac was among those who continued involvement in the illegal drug trade after surrendering under Oplan Tokhang based on their monitoring operations.

Dagamac was detained at the Cortes Police Station pending the filing of charges against him. (wm)