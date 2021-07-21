adplus-dvertising
Bohol DEU nabs ‘dealer’ in Tagbilaran drug bust

Bohol DEU nabs ‘dealer’ in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Bohol DEU nabs ‘dealer’ in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) on Tuesday night arrested a 36-year-old alleged drug dealer in Tagbilaran City.

The BPPO’s Drug Enforcement Unit collared Cipriano Oro, a resident of Barangay Taloto in Tagbilaran, during a drug buy-bust operation near his home.

In a report, police said Oro was spotted peddling shabu in the said village prompting police to set up the operation.

During the sting, Oro allegedly sold shabu worth P7,000 to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Authorities said they found one pack of shabu in Oro’s possession.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P54,400.

Oro has been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Beautician falls in Cortes drug bust

A beautician who is a noted drug personality was arrested by police in an anti-drug operation in Cortes town on…

Richli valves ‘sabotaged’; Dauis, Panglao water ops affected

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Suspected sabotage in the operation of Richli…

Man, 76, nabbed for raping woman with mental disability in Mabini

Police arrested a 76-year-old man for allegedly raping his grandniece, a 26-year-old woman believed to be suffering from a mental…

Bohol contractors turn away from provincial gov’t projects

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED BY THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A considerable number of local contractors have…

Expecting more cases? Yap takes defensive stance against corruption allegations

Governor Arthur Yap has taken a defensive stance against his critics, saying that he has been made to appear corrupt…

Candijay man nabbed for burning father’s house

A 25-year-old man has been charged with arson for allegedly setting his father’s home on fire in Candijay on Sunday…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply