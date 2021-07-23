After 15 years in hiding, Pilar’s most wanted nabbed for rape











A 35-year-old man who is listed as the most wanted person in Pilar was arrested for rape on Wednesday after 15 years in hiding.

Benjamin Busbus who is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl back in 2006 was collared by police at his family’s residence in Barangay Bangonbayan in Pilar, said Staff Sgt. Joseph Elic of the Pilar Police Station.

According to Elic, Busbus fled to Manila after the alleged rape incident and stayed there for four years. He then relocated to Cotabato after getting married.

Based on information gathered by police, Busbus returned to Bohol in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Naka info mi na hing uli mao ng among gi adto. Bag-ohay pa pud na nakauli,” said Elic.

Busbus has been accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in Pilar in 2006.

He has claimed that the victim was his girlfriend.

Based on information previously gathered by police, Busbus was allegedly enraged when the victim broke up with him leading to the alleged rape.

The suspect is now detained at the Pilar Police Station. (A. Doydora)