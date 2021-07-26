Woman, 52, shot inside store in Bien Unido











A 52-year-old woman landed in the hospital after she was shot by a still unidentified gunman inside her variety store in Bien Unido town on Saturday afternoon.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Garcia of the Bien Unido Police Station, the assailant who was accompanied by two other men shot victim Eliza Rosales using a still unknown caliber pistol thrice while she was sitting inside her store in Barangay Liberty.

“Naglingkod ra siya nagbantay sa tindahan unya ang suspect, ag duha riding in tandem—ang driver nag standby ra sa gawas, ang gunman ra g’yud niduol then naa pud silay lain lookout,” said Garcia.

The trio, on board two motorcycles, immediately fled the area after the shooting incident which left Rosales with three gunshot wounds, two in her chest and a graze on her nose.

Rosales was initially rushed to the Garcia Memorial Hospital in Talibon but was referred to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Garcia said she was already in stable condition but was scheduled to undergo surgery to extract bullets lodged in her body.

According to Garcia, they are looking into land dispute as possible motive behind the attack.

“Yuta ang gitan-aw na anggulo ani, mao na medyo naa tay kabasehan…duha ka anggulo ni pero ang usa dili pa namo ma-divulge,” said Garcia.

The police officer noted that the suspects were likely guns-for-hire.

Garcia said they are following up on a lead and have identified one person of interest who could lead authorities to the hired guns. (A. Doydora)