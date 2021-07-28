adplus-dvertising
After month-long repairs, GCGMH COVID-19 testing lab starts partial ops

After month-long repairs, GCGMH COVID-19 testing lab starts partial ops

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

After month-long repairs, GCGMH COVID-19 testing lab starts partial ops

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

After almost a month of undergoing corrective maintenance, the COVID-19 testing laboratory of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) on Wednesday started partial operations.

According to GCGMH spokesperson Vincent Sarigumba, their molecular lab started to process swab samples collected from admitted patients of GCGMH, which is the province’s main COVID-19 referral facility and only tertiary level hospital.

The GCGMH’s molecular lab, which previously handled majority of the Bohol’s COVID-19 testing and the bigger of only two labs in the province, suspended operations starting June 29 when its negative-pressure ventilation system bogged down.

Sarigumba said they will still monitor the performance of the system to determine if the laboratory can handle full-scale operations.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“At least for now, ang atoang in-patient samples sa lang ang atong e-process pero og ugaling tagaan ta og maayong obserbatsyon sa atoang negative-pressure system, basin makabalik na ta by the end of the week na modawat na to og sa out patient,” said Sarigumba.

The hospital official explained that maintenance operations were delayed after technicians from Davao who were supposed to fix the ventilation system tested positive for COVID-19.

They had to undergo 14-day quarantine before starting maintenance work which lasted for over a week.

During the almost month-long suspension of the GCGMH lab’s operations, swab samples were sent to the province’s containerized laboratory and laboratories in Cebu, causing delays in the turnaround of COVID-19 test results.

According to Sarigumba, equipment of the molecular lab which was inaugurated in August last year are all brand new.  

However, it was the second time that the facility’s negative-pressure ventilation system underwent corrective maintenance as the equipment also bogged down in October last year leading to the lab’s temporary closure.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Sarigumba explained that the negative-pressure system ensures that potentially contaminated air or other dangerous particles from inside the lab will not flow outside into non-contaminated areas. (R. Tutas)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol COVID-19 deaths surge anew to 183

The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) has reported an additional 23 COVID-19-related deaths in the province this week. Data presented…

Doctors alarmed how to detect Delta variant

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Health authorities are doubly alarmed on how…

Yap expects Delta variant to reach Bohol

Governor Art Yap has projected that the more virulent Delta variant of COVID-19 will eventually make its way into the…

Fully vaxxed Bohol, CV residents reminded not to be complacent

CEBU CITY – A member of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) response team in Central Visayas (Region 7) on Thursday urged…

22,200 individuals caught without facemask

Some 22,200 individuals in Tagbilaran City and the towns have been caught breaking health protocols by not wearing facemask or…

All Bohol towns to get share of single-shot J&J jabs

All 47 towns of Bohol and Tagbilaran City have been allocated jabs developed by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) after the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply