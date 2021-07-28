Bohol COVID-19 deaths surge anew to 183











The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) has reported an additional 23 COVID-19-related deaths in the province this week.

Data presented by BIATF spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez in his daily online press briefer on Tuesday indicated that the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the province soared to 183 this week from 160 on Friday last week.

According to Lopez, the BIATF’s report is based on data gathered by its Emergency Operations Center which receives real-time COVID-19-related data from local government units.

“Duna na tay dashboard na kada minuto adunay ensakto na datus na gipadangat sa atong Emergency Operations Center gikan sa kalungsuran na duna sab silay tagsa-tagsa ka surveillance officer,” he said.

Lopez however did not indicate when the deaths transpired.

Based on the same data presented by Lopez, there were 683 active COVID-19 cases in the province as of Tuesday.

The province also tallied a total of 8,419 COVID-19 recoveries. (ad)