adplus-dvertising
Bohol COVID-19 deaths surge anew to 183

Bohol COVID-19 deaths surge anew to 183

Topic |  
20 mins ago
20 mins ago

Bohol COVID-19 deaths surge anew to 183

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) has reported an additional 23 COVID-19-related deaths in the province this week.

Data presented by BIATF spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez in his daily online press briefer on Tuesday indicated that the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the province soared to 183 this week from 160 on Friday last week.

According to Lopez, the BIATF’s report is based on data gathered by its Emergency Operations Center which receives real-time COVID-19-related data from local government units.

“Duna na tay dashboard na kada minuto adunay ensakto na datus na gipadangat sa atong Emergency Operations Center gikan sa kalungsuran na duna sab silay tagsa-tagsa ka surveillance officer,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Lopez however did not indicate when the deaths transpired.

Based on the same data presented by Lopez, there were 683 active COVID-19 cases in the province as of Tuesday.

The province also tallied a total of 8,419 COVID-19 recoveries. (ad)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Doctors alarmed how to detect Delta variant

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Health authorities are doubly alarmed on how…

Yap expects Delta variant to reach Bohol

Governor Art Yap has projected that the more virulent Delta variant of COVID-19 will eventually make its way into the…

Fully vaxxed Bohol, CV residents reminded not to be complacent

CEBU CITY – A member of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) response team in Central Visayas (Region 7) on Thursday urged…

22,200 individuals caught without facemask

Some 22,200 individuals in Tagbilaran City and the towns have been caught breaking health protocols by not wearing facemask or…

All Bohol towns to get share of single-shot J&J jabs

All 47 towns of Bohol and Tagbilaran City have been allocated jabs developed by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) after the…

20% of 1,650-strong Bohol PNP fully vaccinated

Some 342 personnel or 20.7 percent of the Bohol Police Provincial Office’s (BPPO) 1,650-strong workforce have been fully vaccinated against…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply