Boholanos all praises for golden girl Hidilyn Diaz











Boholanos have joined the rest of the country in expressing pride for Hidilyn Diaz’s gold-clinching performance in the Tokyo Olympics and offering congratulations to the weightlifting wonder.

Diaz on Monday bagged the top plum in the women’s 55-kilogram weightlifting category after lifting a record-breaking 224 kg, making her the Philippines’ first Olympic Gold medalist.

Boholanos aired their elation over the feat online.

Bohol’s boxing pride Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo took to Facebook to extend his congratulations to Diaz.

“Congratulations Hidilyn Diaz and Coach Jeaneth Aro for bagging the first ever Olympic Gold medal we are proud to be PINOY. Salamat sa mga sakripisyo para sa bayan,” Magsayo said.

Bishop Abet Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran also expressed elation over Diaz’s victory.

“Congratulations HIDILYN DIAZ – for the gold in Women’s Weightlifting 55 kgs category. Thank you so much LORD GOD for our first Olympic Gold!Nakahilak gyud mi sa kalipay!!!” Uy said.

On Tuesday, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan passed a resolution congratulating and commending Diaz for her historic victory.

Board Member Aldner Damalerio said the 30-year-old Zamboanga native is an “inspiration” to all Filipinos.

Meanwhile, other government officials including Governor Art Yap and Third District Rep. Alexie Tutor also praised Diaz.

“Congratulations Hidilyn Diaz! Thank you for making us proud! May God continue to bless you in all your endeavors,” Yap said.

“Her hardwork and dedication is indeed an inspiration! Congratulations Hidilyn Diaz. Thank you for making us proud,” said Tutor. (with rt)