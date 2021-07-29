adplus-dvertising
Ex-PDEA ‘asset’, 1 other nabbed for drugs in Batuan

Ex-PDEA ‘asset’, 1 other nabbed for drugs in Batuan

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Ex-PDEA ‘asset’, 1 other nabbed for drugs in Batuan

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

An alleged former asset of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and his alleged cohort in the drug trade were arrested during an anti-drug operation across a church in Batuan town on Tuesday night, police said.

The prime suspect identified as Jerome Mansueto, 31, a resident of Poblacion Sur, Batuan was collared by operatives of the Batuan Police Station, PDEA Bohol and Drug Enforcement Unit 7 after he was caught red-handed peddling shabu during a buy-bust operation, said Corporal Julius Eulogio.

Eulogio said that they have been monitoring Mansueto for two weeks before setting up the operation.

Authorities also apprehended Mansueto’s associate Rasid Canas, 45, who was with him during the sting operation.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The duo was allegedly caught in possession of several packets of shabu which were estimated to be worth P34,000.  

According to Eulogio, Mansueto was arrested for a drug charge in 2014 and was released in 2018 through a plea bargaining agreement.

After his release, he was enlisted by the PDEA as a civilian informant.

“Kining usa ani [Mansueto] gigamit ni siya og asset sauna sa PDEA, unja kadugayan naglain na siguro’g iyam” said Eulogio.

Both Mansueto and Canas were placed under police custody.

They were charged on Thursday with violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Boy, 17, shot while sleeping inside Sagbayan home

While sleeping inside his family’s house in Sagbayan town, a 17-year-old boy was shot by a still unidentified gunman in…

LTO, PNP nab 2 men for selling fake driver’s licenses in Bohol

Two men believed to be backed by syndicate in peddling fake driver’s licenses in Bohol have been arrested by law…

Woman, 52, shot inside store in Bien Unido

A 52-year-old woman landed in the hospital after she was shot by a still unidentified gunman inside her variety store…

Panglao resort security guard nabbed for drugs in Dauis

A security guard of a popular resort in Panglao was arrested during a police anti-drug operation for allegedly peddling shabu.…

Two ‘dealers’ yield P272,000 shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

The Tagbilaran City Police Station on Saturday seized P272,000 worth of shabu from a drug offender who was recently released…

PNP seizes P170k shabu in Dauis drug bust

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) and Dauis Police Station seized shabu worth P170,000 during a buy-bust…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply