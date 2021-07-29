Surge in Bohol’s recorded COVID-19 deaths not due to overnight spike











The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force on Wednesday clarified that the sudden surge in the recorded number of COVID-19-related deaths was not due to an overnight spike.

BIATF spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, in his daily online press briefer, said the abrupt increase was due to the reconciliation of data between local government units and the task force’s Emergency Operations Center.

Lopez however admitted that a significant increase in the the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Bohol has been seen.

“Tinuod atong nakita ang pagsaka sa gidaghanon sa COVID-related mortality, apan dili ni usa lang ka adlaw na pagsaka. Bunga kini sa atong pag-reconcile sa data tungod kay lig-on ug nindot na ang atong sistema sa EOC,” he said.

According to Lopez, there were previously unrecorded deaths that have already been included in the EOC’s report.

“Diha tay mga na-miss na report sa total death niadtong mga nilabay na panahon ug karon ato na gyung nakuha ang real-time data kabahin sa COVID-19-related deaths,” he said.

Based on the BIATF’s COVID-19 case data released on Wednesday, there were 185 COVID-19-related deaths, up from 160 last week.

Lopez reminded the public, particularly the elderly and those with comorbidities, to continue observing basic health safety protocols such as social distancing and wearing of facemasks.

“Pahinumdum lang na kinahanglang gyud ta magbinantayon og magmatngon kabahin sa atong paglihok-lihok ug magsunod gayud sa mga gitambag na mga protocol kanatong tanan,” he said.

The BIATF mouthpiece who is also the provincial health officer said most of the COVID-19 deaths in the province involved persons with comorbidities and those who were “immuno-compromised.” (A. Doydora)