Tagbilaran karate team bags 3 gold, 2 silver 3 bronze medals in int’l tourney











City Mayor John Geesnell “BABA” Yap and Tagbilaran City’s First Lady Jane Yap with the World Budokan Series 3 winners, 1st row from left: Silver medalist Justie Athena Jaspe, Gold medalist Andrea Rose Abuyabor, Gold medalist Dale Malcolm Edillo, Gold medalist Stiffany Mae Alvarez. 2nd row from left: Silver medalist Jerik James Suma-oy, Coach Sonny Alvarez, Bronze medalist Zackarie Señoron, and Bronze medalist Richard Maglente.

THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The fighting spirit of the Tagbilaranons cannot be curbed by the pandemic. Despite the strict health protocols imposed upon various sports competitions, the Tagbilaran City Karatedo Team SSKI-JKS (Sphinx Shotokan Karatedo International Japan Karate Shoto) did not lose its winning attitude.

Young martial arts enthusiasts from Tagbilaran City emerged victorious in the World Budokan Series 3 participated in by New Zealand,Malaysia, India, Macao, Hongkong, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Taipei. Eight (8) young athletes from the University of Bohol-SSKI Karatedo Team won in the international competition led by GOLD medalists Stiffany Mae Alvarez, Andrea Rose Abuyabor, Dale Malcolm Edillo, SILVER medalists Justie Athena Jaspe, Jerik James Suma-oy, and BRONZE medalists Zackarie Señoron, Eric Albofera, and Richard Maglente. City Mayor John Geesnell “BABA” Yap congratulated the feat and acknowledged the pride which the team gave to Tagbilaran City, “The victories they have achieved during this health crisis is truly commendable. It goes to show that no obstacles can stop their aspiration to harness their craft. More than the competition, it is their optimism and positivity that makes us proud,” Mayor Yap said.

The team also won in the RSF (Ramon S. Franco) Online e-KATA Tournament and LUZVIMIN International Friendship Game e-KATA Tournament held last January and February. Mayor Yap awarded cash incentives in a simple awarding ceremony held in the City Hall Atrium.

Mayor Yap is truly proud of these young champions, especially that two of the medalists are also Tagbilaran City Scholars. Jaspe and Lloren are both Criminology students from the University of Bohol, “We have been supportive of our youth. We provide tuition fee subsidies. Prior to the pandemic, we have also made various sports competition a staple in every barangay like basketball, tennis, swimming, volleyball. These athletic events are important for it is a venue where the youth could develop sportsmanship, integrity, endurance, and honesty”, Yap said.