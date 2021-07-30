21-year-old man dies in Calape road accident











A 21-year-old man died after his motorcycle slammed into a tree in Calape town on Wednesday afternoon.

According Staff Sgt. Elmer Perocho of the Calape Police Station, the fatality identified as Francis Utbo, a resident of Balilihan town was still rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Calape but was declared dead on arrival.

Utbo, a security guard of Marcela Farms, was on his way to work when he overshot a downhill and curved road causing him to slam into a coconut tree.

Perocho believed that Utbo may have been travelling at a high speed.

“Mura’g nag apas to kay padung mo duty, kadali g’yud siguro to mao na disgrasya g’yud siya,” said Perocho.

Utbo sustained severe injuries to the head leading to his death.

No one else was harmed during the incident.

According to Perocho, they found a helmet in the area but authorities could not ascertain if the victim was using it when he crashed. (A. Doydora)