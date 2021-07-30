Woman hurt, 5 houses razed in CPG fire











A woman was hurt while five families lost their homes in a fire that broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday in the island-town of Carlos P. Garcia.

CPG Bureau of Fire Protection chief SFO2 Macario Jimenez IV said one of the house owners Nadie Salva sustained multiple burns across her body and just like four of her neighbors in Purok 3, Barangay Tugnao, her home was also razed by the blaze.

“Dad-on to siya sa Ubay kay bukton, likod, daghan-daghan gyud siya og paso…og wa kuno na bunlota siya, di kagawas unya gusto pud unta siya mo balik sud kay naay kuhaon, hysterical na siya,” said Jimenez.

According to Jimenez, the fire was believed to have started in Salva’s variety store which is connected to her house.

Salva, who lived only with her underage grandson, said her house’s roof was already on fire when she woke up.

The fire chief said they have yet to find out what caused the blaze. Investigators have also not thoroughly interviewed Salva who was still recuperating from her injuries.

Meanwhile, no one was injured in the four other burned houses.

“Naay uban wa diha kay naay ilang lain bay pud unya kadtong uban nakagawas ra,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez added that the blaze erupted at 1: 47 a.m. and they were able to declare fire out at 2:15 a.m.

According to Jimenez, the town only has one firetruck forcing them to make five roundtrips between the site of the fire and the fire station to replenish their water supply.

CPG town is located in a separate island from mainland Bohol, preventing fire stations in other municipalities to deploy fire trucks to assist in putting out the fire. (C. Remolador with AD)