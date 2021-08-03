Man stabbed dead by coworker in Ubay











A 51-year-old construction worker was stabbed dead by a coworker in Ubay town during a heated argument which started after the victim did not allow the suspect to borrow his rice cooker, police said.

Corporal Fernando Duguiles of the Ubay Police Station said Paul Javier, 18, repeatedly stabbed Joseph Eleccion, Sr. using a shank, or an improvised knife, inside their quarters at the Alturas Rice Mill in Barangay Lomangog at past 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Only the two of them were inside the bunkhouse but a passerby witnessed the incident and immediately requested assistance.

“Dihay nakasinggit og sakto nana, pero nidagan siya nangayo og pakitabang mao to na undang pero wan a, daghan na’g igo,” said Duguiles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival while Javier was held by security guards until police arrived to arrest him.

According to Duguiles, the fight started after Eleccion ignored Javier who was asking if he could borrow his rice cooker.

“Pagpanghuwam og rice cooker aning suspect sa biktima wa pahuwama kay gastorya ning biktima sa iyang asawa,” said Duguiles.

Javier who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol then instigated the heated argument.

The suspect allegedly left the area and returned with the shank to immediately stab Eleccion.

Ubay police chief Major Rufo Potane said a murder charge was filed on Tuesday against Javier who was seen by investigators to have had the intention of killing Eleccion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Na file na through online inquest…murder kay sa investigation na although na naglalis pa sila, nikuha pa man gud. Dunay intent to kill tong accused,” said Potane.

ADVERTISEMENT

The multiple stabbings also indicated that Javier intended to kill the victim, he added. (A. Doydora)