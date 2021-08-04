Woman, 59, hacked dead by son in CPG town











A 59-year-old woman was allegedly hacked dead by her son in President Carlos P. Garcia town on Monday night following a longtime feud between the two, police said.

According to Staff Sgt. Chris Aumentado of the PCPG police station, 32-year-old suspect Jonel Concepcion hacked his mother Victoria Daitol using a bolo during a heated argument.

“Naglalis man kuno ni sila sa iyang mama unya murag nahinaykan ba, iyang gitigbas. Sa ilang sulti mura’g higdaanan ramay gilalisan, murag gi kasaba-an siya…sige’g yawyaw ba,” said Aumentado.

Daitol sustained a hack wound on her neck resulting to her immediate death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concepcion meanwhile confessed to his relatives that he had killed Daitol. The relatives then alerted the police who in turn arrested the suspect.

Concepcion was placed under police custody pending the filing of a parricide charge against him.

According to Aumentado, it was not the first time that the mother and son figured in a violent altercation.

In 2018, Concepcion allegedly burned down the house of Daitol leading to his arrest.

An arson compliant was filed against him but he was released two months ago after Daitol dropped the charges. (A. Doydora)