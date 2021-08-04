adplus-dvertising
Woman, 59, hacked dead by son in CPG town

Woman, 59, hacked dead by son in CPG town

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Woman, 59, hacked dead by son in CPG town

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 59-year-old woman was allegedly hacked dead by her son in President Carlos P. Garcia town on Monday night following a longtime feud between the two, police said.

According to Staff Sgt. Chris Aumentado of the PCPG police station, 32-year-old suspect Jonel Concepcion hacked his mother Victoria Daitol using a bolo during a heated argument.

“Naglalis man kuno ni sila sa iyang mama unya murag nahinaykan ba, iyang gitigbas. Sa ilang sulti mura’g higdaanan ramay gilalisan, murag gi kasaba-an siya…sige’g yawyaw ba,” said Aumentado.  

Daitol sustained a hack wound on her neck resulting to her immediate death.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Concepcion meanwhile confessed to his relatives that he had killed Daitol. The relatives then alerted the police who in turn arrested the suspect.

Concepcion was placed under police custody pending the filing of a parricide charge against him.

According to Aumentado, it was not the first time that the mother and son figured in a violent altercation.

In 2018, Concepcion allegedly burned down the house of Daitol leading to his arrest.

An arson compliant was filed against him but he was released two months ago after Daitol dropped the charges. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man stabbed dead by coworker in Ubay

A 51-year-old construction worker was stabbed dead by a coworker in Ubay town during a heated argument which started after…

Inabanga man arrested for repeatedly raping daughter

A 36-year-old man was arrested by a composite police team in Inabanga town for repeatedly raping his daughter since 2012…

Bohol Prov’l Security Force member shot dead in front of son in Bilar

A member of the Provincial Security Force (PSF), the Capitol’s security arm, was shot dead by a still unidentified assailant…

Ex-PDEA ‘asset’, 1 other nabbed for drugs in Batuan

An alleged former asset of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and his alleged cohort in the drug trade were…

Boy, 17, shot while sleeping inside Sagbayan home

While sleeping inside his family’s house in Sagbayan town, a 17-year-old boy was shot by a still unidentified gunman in…

LTO, PNP nab 2 men for selling fake driver’s licenses in Bohol

Two men believed to be backed by syndicate in peddling fake driver’s licenses in Bohol have been arrested by law…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply