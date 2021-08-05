adplus-dvertising
Tagbilaran to deploy vaccination bus

Tagbilaran to deploy vaccination bus

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Tagbilaran to deploy vaccination bus

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Tagbilaran City local government unit is set to deploy a mobile vaccination bus which will cater to senior citizens and persons with comorbidities who are willing to be inoculated against COVID-19 but are not able to travel.

According to Tagilaran City Mayor Baba Yap, he will soon announce the bus’s destinations once more individuals apply to be included in the mobile vaccination drive.

“Exclusive ni sa mga dili makapabakuna tungod kay dili makalakaw, kana atong unahon lang. And then after ana, mo libot ta per barangay,” Yap said.

So far, the city government has designated one bus for the initiative but intends to another if more people express interest in availing of the service.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Yap said that the initiative is part of efforts to contain the spread of the dreaded Delta variant of COVID-19 which has already been detected in the neighboring island of Cebu.

“Gukod man gyud ta sa panahon, sa Delta variant na mo sud dinhi pero hopefully wala pa man na siya unya kita gusto nato mapabakunahan tanan ASAP g’yud tanan taw sa dakbayan sa Tagbilaran,” he said.

The mayor also noted that there has been a noted increase in the number of people who expressed willingness to be vaccinated agianst COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the city government launched a vaccination drive for non-Tagbilaran residents who are working in the city.

So far, at least 2,000 people have been vaccinated through the initiative. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

56 Bohol-bound Ocean Jet passengers quarantined after trip with COVID-19 patient

Some 56 people on board an Ocean Jet vessel which traveled from Cebu City to Tagbilaran City on August 2,…

DOH-7 ramps up hiring of nurses amid COVID-19 surge

CEBU CITY – The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas on Monday appealed to nurses to respond to the call…

Bohol tightens border control as Delta variant threat looms

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Entry ports to the province, both from…

Yap reminds public anew: follow health safety protocols as Delta threat looms

Governor Arthur Yap on Friday reminded the public to continue observing minimum health standards as the threat of the highly…

Vaccination of seniors, persons with comorbidities lags due to ‘hesitancy’

There has been a noted low turnout of senior citizens and persons with comorbidities at COVID-19 vaccination sites across Bohol…

Surge in Bohol’s recorded COVID-19 deaths not due to overnight spike

The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force on Wednesday clarified that the sudden surge in the recorded number of COVID-19-related deaths was…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply