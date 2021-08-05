Tagbilaran to deploy vaccination bus











The Tagbilaran City local government unit is set to deploy a mobile vaccination bus which will cater to senior citizens and persons with comorbidities who are willing to be inoculated against COVID-19 but are not able to travel.

According to Tagilaran City Mayor Baba Yap, he will soon announce the bus’s destinations once more individuals apply to be included in the mobile vaccination drive.

“Exclusive ni sa mga dili makapabakuna tungod kay dili makalakaw, kana atong unahon lang. And then after ana, mo libot ta per barangay,” Yap said.

So far, the city government has designated one bus for the initiative but intends to another if more people express interest in availing of the service.

Yap said that the initiative is part of efforts to contain the spread of the dreaded Delta variant of COVID-19 which has already been detected in the neighboring island of Cebu.

“Gukod man gyud ta sa panahon, sa Delta variant na mo sud dinhi pero hopefully wala pa man na siya unya kita gusto nato mapabakunahan tanan ASAP g’yud tanan taw sa dakbayan sa Tagbilaran,” he said.

The mayor also noted that there has been a noted increase in the number of people who expressed willingness to be vaccinated agianst COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the city government launched a vaccination drive for non-Tagbilaran residents who are working in the city.

So far, at least 2,000 people have been vaccinated through the initiative. (A. Doydora)