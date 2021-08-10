adplus-dvertising
8 mins ago

Bohol receives first Moderna doses

Photo: via Bohol Panglao International Airport

The first batch of Moderna vaccines from the national government arrived in Bohol on Monday, the Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) announced.

Some 2,520 doses of the American-made vaccine along with 5,000 doses of Sinovac’s jab were flown to the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) in Panglao, the PGBh said in a statement.

Bohol has received a total of 281,130 vaccine doses as of Tuesday.

According to the Capitol, Governor Art Yap’s target is to vaccinate 40,000 individuals for the month of August.

All of Bohol’s vaccines, like the rest of the country, are being supplied through the national government which is receiving procured jabs from various pharmaceuticals and donated ones from China, Japan and the US through the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility.

On August 3, the Philippines received its largest Moderna shipment of 3 million doses.

The vaccines were donated by the US government. These arrived following the US’ earlier donation of 3.2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot jab last month.

