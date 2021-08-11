adplus-dvertising
10,000 Pfizer, 5,000 Sinovac doses to arrive in Bohol, says Puyat

10,000 Pfizer, 5,000 Sinovac doses to arrive in Bohol, says Puyat

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

10,000 Pfizer, 5,000 Sinovac doses to arrive in Bohol, says Puyat

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Some 10,000 Pfizer and 5,000 Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Bohol on Wednesday, Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat announced during her visit to the province.

Puyat arrived in Bohol Wednesday morning together with vaccine czar Sec. Vince Dizon to oversee the vaccination of frontline workers in the province particularly those in the tourism industry.

“May darating na 10,000 doses of Pfizer today and ibibigay lahat yun sa Bohol,” said Puyat during the ceremonial vaccination in Panglao.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has been pushing for the vaccination of tourism workers in Bohol as part of efforts to revive the province’s once-booming tourism industry amid the persisting pandemic.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Meanwhile, Dizon said Sputnik V vaccines are also expected to arrive within the day.

He did not specify the number of doses but noted that these will be used for the second-dose inoculation of tourism workers who were jabbed with their first dose in June.

While the vaccine recipients have long been awaiting their second dose, Dizon assured that the Sputnik V is already “70 to 75” percent effective even after the first dose.

Governor Art Yap who joined Dizon and Puyat during the ceremonial vaccination at the Bellevue Resort in Panglao thanked both secretaries for their efforts in helping Bohol recover from the pandemic-induced economic slump through vaccination.

He also requested Dizon for more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for senior citizens who prefer the brand due to its single-dose requirement.

So far, Bohol has been able to fully vaccinate 111,603 individuals while 92,998 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of August 9, 2021 based on data from the Provincial Health Office.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The province has received a total of 230,080 vaccine doses from the national government.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol receives first Moderna doses

The first batch of Moderna vaccines from the national government arrived in Bohol on Monday, the Provincial Government of Bohol…

TaRSIER 117 HQ suspends ops after 4 personnel test positive for COVID-19

Operations of the TaRSIER 117’s headquarters in Tagbilaran City were suspended starting Tuesday after four personnel of the province’s emergency…

Capitol-DOH mobile vaccination teams set for deployment in Bohol towns

The Provincial Government of Bohol and the Department of Health (DOH) are set to deploy their mobile inoculation teams to…

Virus-stricken man who boarded Bohol-bound Ocean Jet faces charges

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The 33-year Overseas Contract Worker (OFW) who…

3,500 individuals vaccinated at Camp Dagohoy

Around 3,500 persons were inoculated during a weeklong vaccination drive at the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) headquarters in Camp…

Tagbilaran to deploy vaccination bus

The Tagbilaran City local government unit is set to deploy a mobile vaccination bus which will cater to senior citizens…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply