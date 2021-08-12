Tagbilaran vaccination bus starts ops











Photo: via John Torralba

The Tagbilaran City local government has deployed a vaccination bus as part of the local government unit’s efforts to broaden the reach of its inoculation drive against COVID-19.

According to Mayor Baba Yap, the city will initially deploy a single bus on Thursday to pre-identified areas to offer vaccinations to persons with disabilities or those unable to travel.

“Gituyo nato ni kay naay mga senior citizens, naay mga PWD nga dili makaadto sa mga site ug willing pud sila magpabakuna so gipangitaan gyud nato og paagi na matabangan nato,” said Yap.

City Health Office spokesperson Ruben Culpa said the bus will be manned by a team of doctors, nurses and other staff members.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will conduct house-to-house vaccinations.

He added that the vaccination team will follow the same procedures as regular vaccination sites such as the identification of vital signs and health condition of the jab recipients prior to the actual inoculation.

“Naa gihapon tay registration, then vital signs assessment with the doctor, naa tay pre-vaccination counselling and ika upat ang vaccination proper, then post-vaccination monitoring which will last for 15 minutes to one hour,” said Culpa.

According to Yap, the city government plans to also deploy vaccination vans to augment the mobile inoculation program.

“Naa pud tay mobile vaccination van para sa mga sudlonon, makasud gihapon ang mga sakyanan, ang atoang team,” he said.

The mayor noted that the initiative targets to vaccinate “as much people as possible” to counter the continuing spread of COVID-19 in Bohol and the looming Delta variant threat. (A. Doydora)