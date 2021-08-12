adplus-dvertising
Tagbilaran vaccination bus starts ops

Tagbilaran vaccination bus starts ops

Topic |  
5 mins ago
5 mins ago

Tagbilaran vaccination bus starts ops

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Photo: via John Torralba

The Tagbilaran City local government has deployed a vaccination bus as part of the local government unit’s efforts to broaden the reach of its inoculation drive against COVID-19.  

According to Mayor Baba Yap, the city will initially deploy a single bus on Thursday to pre-identified areas to offer vaccinations to persons with disabilities or those unable to travel.

“Gituyo nato ni kay naay mga senior citizens, naay mga PWD nga dili makaadto sa mga site ug willing pud sila magpabakuna so gipangitaan gyud nato og paagi na matabangan nato,” said Yap.

City Health Office spokesperson Ruben Culpa said the bus will be manned by a team of doctors, nurses and other staff members.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

They will conduct house-to-house vaccinations.

He added that the vaccination team will follow the same procedures as regular vaccination sites such as the identification of vital signs and health condition of the jab recipients prior to the actual inoculation.

“Naa gihapon tay registration, then vital signs assessment with the doctor, naa tay pre-vaccination counselling and ika upat ang vaccination proper, then post-vaccination monitoring which will last for 15 minutes to one hour,” said Culpa.

According to Yap, the city government plans to also deploy vaccination vans to augment the mobile inoculation program.

“Naa pud tay mobile vaccination van para sa mga sudlonon, makasud gihapon ang mga sakyanan, ang atoang team,” he said.

The mayor noted that the initiative targets to vaccinate “as much people as possible” to counter the continuing spread of COVID-19 in Bohol and the looming Delta variant threat. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

10,000 Pfizer, 5,000 Sinovac doses to arrive in Bohol, says Puyat

Some 10,000 Pfizer and 5,000 Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Bohol on Wednesday, Tourism Sec. Bernadette…

Bohol receives first Moderna doses

The first batch of Moderna vaccines from the national government arrived in Bohol on Monday, the Provincial Government of Bohol…

TaRSIER 117 HQ suspends ops after 4 personnel test positive for COVID-19

Operations of the TaRSIER 117’s headquarters in Tagbilaran City were suspended starting Tuesday after four personnel of the province’s emergency…

Capitol-DOH mobile vaccination teams set for deployment in Bohol towns

The Provincial Government of Bohol and the Department of Health (DOH) are set to deploy their mobile inoculation teams to…

Virus-stricken man who boarded Bohol-bound Ocean Jet faces charges

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The 33-year Overseas Contract Worker (OFW) who…

3,500 individuals vaccinated at Camp Dagohoy

Around 3,500 persons were inoculated during a weeklong vaccination drive at the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) headquarters in Camp…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply