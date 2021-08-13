Man, 22, dies after motorcycle slams into cop-driven car in Balilihan











A 22-year-old man died after his motorcycle accidentally slammed head on into a cop-driven sedan along a national road in Balilihan town on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to Corporal Roly Casimsiman of the Balilihan Police Station, the fatality identified as Lord Jake Baldesco who was driving a Mio motorcycle swerved into the opposite lane while turning along a curved road in Barangay Sagasa causing him to collide with a Hyundai Accent driven by Patrolman Florencio Paña.

“Kaning Mio nagtravel ni siya paingon sa Catigbian unya kaning driver milapas sa pikas lane kay medyo likuon, nakakawat sa lane mao tong nabanggan niya ang Hyundai,” said Casimsiman.

Paña was unharmed while Baldesco was rushed to a hospital in Catigbian then referred to a hospital in Tagbilaran City for further testing and treatment.

However, police found out that Baldesco had passed away at his home.

“Gi refer kuno ni sa Tagbilaran kay naay ipa test unya order pud sa medication unya mao ray among nabalitaan na giuli kuno sa ilaha paghuman sa Tagbilaran. Nakig-estorya mi aning TaRSIER 117, namatay man kuno sa ilaha,” said Casimsiman.

The Balilihan Police Station was still set to coordinate with Baldesco’s family to find out what happened after the victim’s hospitalization.

Abundio Pabe, Jr., public safety call operator of TaRSIER 117, said they rushed Baldesco to a hospital in Catigbian right after the incident but noted that they have no information as to how and when the victim got home.

They only received information that Baldesco died on Friday morning.

“Na confirm nako na namatay na pero wa kahibalo og asa namatay sa hospital ba or sa balay,” said Pabe.

He noted that initial visible injuries of Baldesco, who was still conscious when emergency responders arrived, were abrasions on his right thigh and on the right side of his head and contusion on the right elbow.

Meanwhile, Paña who is assigned at the Panglao Police Station was not held by the Balilihan Police Station. (A. Doydora)