Tagbilaran to start vaccination of 2,500 BPO workers











Vaccination of around 2,500 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) employees is set to start in five inoculations sites in Tagbilaran City on Friday morning, a health official said.

According to Tagbilaran City Health Office spokesperson Ruben Culpa, the local government unit’s vaccination drive will start at 8 a.m. at the Dao Elementary School, Bool Elementary School, Booy Covered Court, City Central Elementary School, and Tagbilaran City College.

Culpa said that around “90 percent” of IBEX’s around 2,000 employees expressed willingness to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, some “500 to 1,000” employees of TaskUs are expected to get jabbed as well, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Employees from national government agencies including the Philippine Ports Authority and the Bureau of Internal Revenue were also invited to have themselves vaccinated at the sites.

According to Culpa, the vaccination drive was initiated to cater to BPO employees who were not able to join the regular inoculations of the A4 and A5 categories due to their work schedule.

“Naay uban naka apil, pero ang uban naglisod og linya sa gabii ug kadlawn kay nagduty pa sila anang mga orasa pero kadtong naka off naka linya sila og apil,” said Culpa.

The LGU had earlier urged BPO employees to pre-register for the vaccination program. (A. Doydora)