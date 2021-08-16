adplus-dvertising
Guv calls for probe on alleged family-owned quarry site

Guv calls for probe on alleged family-owned quarry site

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Guv calls for probe on alleged family-owned quarry site

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Gov. Art Yap ordered last Friday the full investigation of a quarry area in barangay Buenavista, Loboc town which was alleged to be owned by his in-laws.

Loboc Mayor Leon Calipusan alleged that a tax declaration of the lot showed that it is owned by Fortunato Varquez, Sr. (CAD Lot 10878) an in-law of the governor.

Loboc PNP raided the area when a Volvo backhoe and Howo dump truck belonging to Muaña Construction and Development Corp were caught hauling in the area on Dec. 17, 2020

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The firm was fined P27,000 for an illegally extracted material of 150 cubic meters.  The whole quarry violation was estimated to reach 3,813 cubic meters area as inspected by the Loboc LGU.

The mayor alleged that since the area is an illegal quarry site, then the fine should have been P14.7 million estimated at 82,000 cubic meters x P180 per cubic.

During his weekly press conference last Friday, Gov Yap ordered  Provincial Attorney Nilo Ahat to immediately conduct an investigation.

“Nobody should be spared from the law,” the governor said in a broadcast press conference.

Asked why he did not pursue filing charges against the contractor after the raid, Mayor Calipusan said it should have been the provincial government to file appropriate charges since quarry permits are issued by the province, and not by the municipal government.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Candijay’s 2nd most wanted nabbed for rape in Dimiao

The second most wanted person in Candijay who is facing charges for raping a seven-year-old girl was arrested by police…

P170k shabu seized in PNP-PDEA drug bust in Tagbilaran

A composite team of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at dawn on Saturday…

Another man falls for rape in Danao

After almost a year in hiding, a man deemed as the number one most wanted person in Danao was arrested…

Danao LGU worker tagged as ‘No. 2 most wanted’, nabbed for rape

An employee of the Danao local government unit (LGU) who has been accused of raping and impregnating his 19-year-old niece…

Woman, 59, hacked dead by son in CPG town

A 59-year-old woman was allegedly hacked dead by her son in President Carlos P. Garcia town on Monday night following…

Man stabbed dead by coworker in Ubay

A 51-year-old construction worker was stabbed dead by a coworker in Ubay town during a heated argument which started after…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply