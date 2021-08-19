1.57 million vax doses administered in C. Visayas in 5 months











CEBU CITY – Five months since the start of the national vaccination rollout, the Central Visayas region has administered a total of 1.57 million of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine doses, the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) said on Wednesday.

In a briefing, VVOC spokesperson Dr. Mary Jean Loreche said Cebu province and tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu administered a total of 1,136,235 vaccine doses of six different brands.

Of the total jabs administered in the province and three cities of Region 7, some 686,922 were given for the first dose and 449,313 for second dose, she said.

Of the entire island of Cebu, Loreche said localities under the Cebu province administered 391,109 vaccines with 223,352 were given for the first dose and 167,757 for the second dose.

Loreche said the capital city has already given out 205,762 jabs to individuals during inoculation for their first dose and 151,473 for second dose, or a total of 357,235 vaccine doses.

The cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu administered 216,721 and 171,170 doses, respectively.

Of the three provinces outside Cebu, Bohol has the highest number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered with 204,912 jabs (88,293 for first dose and 116,619 for second dose); Negros Oriental administered 178,640 jabs (84,661 for first dose and 93,979 for second dose); and Siquijor gave out 54,266 jabs (21,218 for first dose and 33,028 for second dose).

“Per NEDA (National Economic and Development Authority), it gave us the computed eligible population for 18 above. The total is 5,176,623 eligible population for inoculation,” Loreche told the PNA in a message.

According to VVOC’s Visayas vaccination monitoring as of Tuesday, the region has 278 vaccination sites, 155 of them are in Cebu, 73 in Bohol, 43 in Negros Oriental, and seven in Siquijor.

“The national government has allocated a total of 2,381,510 doses of Covid-19 vaccines,” Loreche said, adding that 34 percent or 807,457 jabs are yet to be administered to the A1 or medical front-liners, A2 or senior citizens, A3 or persons with comorbidities, and A4 or economic front-liners priority groups.

Of the total number of vaccines that arrived in Central Visayas, 1,739,912 doses were distributed in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, as well as component cities and municipalities of the Cebu province.

The remaining jabs were distributed to Bohol (323,720), Negros Oriental (250,134), and Siquijor (67,744). (PNA)