73-year-old Carmen woman commits suicide after mistakenly thinking she was facing arrest

4 mins ago
4 mins ago

A 73-year-old woman was found dead inside her room in Carmen town in an apparent suicide which authorities believed stemmed from the victim’s fear that she would be arrested.

Violeta Agbon’s lifeless body was discovered with a suicide note inside her house in Barangay Poblacion Sur at past 7 a.m. on Tuesday, said Carmen police chief Major Jesus Daplin.

According to Daplin, Agbon was about to be summoned by barangay authorities for her constant heated arguments with her niece which she thought would lead to her imprisonment based on her suicide note.

“Naa silay away sa iyang pag-umangkon unya hatdan unta to og summons sa barangay pero nakit-an na namatay na unya sa iyang suicide note na nagpakamatay kuno siya kay ma priso kuno siya,” said Daplin.

In her note, she also asked for forgiveness for committing suicide.

Daplin believed that the victim was unaware of barangay and legal proceedings which led her to believe that she would be arrested.

“Mura’g edaran ba na nahadlok, wa ma anad og kiha-kiha, iyang pagtoo ma priso na,” he said.

Based on the police’s initial probe, there were no signs of foul play behind Agbon’s death. (A. Doydora)

