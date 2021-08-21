adplus-dvertising
‘High-value individual’ yields P115k shabu in Loay drug bust

‘High-value individual’ yields P115k shabu in Loay drug bust

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

‘High-value individual’ yields P115k shabu in Loay drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A man deemed a “high-value individual” in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested for allegedly selling shabu in Loay town early on Saturday.

Operatives of the Loay police Drug Enforcement Unit apprehended Julius Panto, 35, of Barangay Palo, Loay during a buy-bust operation in the nearby village of Sagnap.

In a report, police said they seized from Panto 17 grams of shabu which was estimated to be worth P115,600.

Panto has been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He will be charged with violations against Section 5 (sale) and Section 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Talibon court resets Tabada’s illegal firearms arraignment over pending motion to quash

A Talibon court has deferred the arraignment for illegal possession of firearms and explosives against peasant leader Barangay Councilor Carmelo…

Man nabbed for raping 17-year-old girl inside Balilihan home

A 23-year-old man was arrested by police for raping a 17-year-old girl inside her home in Balilihan town. According to…

Guv calls for probe on alleged family-owned quarry site

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Gov. Art Yap ordered last Friday the…

Candijay’s 2nd most wanted nabbed for rape in Dimiao

The second most wanted person in Candijay who is facing charges for raping a seven-year-old girl was arrested by police…

P170k shabu seized in PNP-PDEA drug bust in Tagbilaran

A composite team of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at dawn on Saturday…

Another man falls for rape in Danao

After almost a year in hiding, a man deemed as the number one most wanted person in Danao was arrested…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply