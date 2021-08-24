Garcia hospital in Talibon inaugurates P24-million dialysis center











The Garcia Memorial Provincial Hospital (GMPH) in Talibon has officially inaugurated its P24-million dialysis center.

According to GMPH medical chief Dr. Miguel Jayoma, the facility has been operating since August 1, 2021 but the opening ceremony was held on August 21, 2021 to accommodate the schedule of Governor Art Yap who led the ribbon-cutting.

“Amo lang na siyang gi-formal blessing ni governor kay busy man siya, so adtong pagksa Sabado nianha siya, nag ribbon cutting, pero human na gud mi og blessing sa pari unya ga sige na mi og operate,” said Jayoma.

The dialysis center which is located in a separate building from the main hospital was funded by the provincial government which runs the GMPH.

Jayoma said the facility has 12 hemodialysis machines and can accommodate 24 patients each day.

So far, 50 individuals have signified their intent to undergo dialysis while 10 persons have already started their treatment at the GMPH.

According to Jayoma, the new facility provides convenience to residents in Talibon and nearby towns since they no longer have to travel to Tagbilaran City.

“Mao ni ang nindot kay ang amo gyung gusto mahitabo ani na kadtong mga naa sa Talibon di na mo biyahe…dili na mo adto sa Tagbilaran, layo-layo baya pud to,” said Jayoma.

Jayoma added that the provincial government plans to establish more dialysis centers in Carmen, Maribojoc and Jagna. (A. Doydora)