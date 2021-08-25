PNP seizes P136k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

adplus-dvertising
13 hours ago
A composited police team seized shabu worth P136,000 and an unlicensed firearm from a 27-year-old man tagged by authorities as a drug dealer and his alleged cohort in the narcotics trade in Tagbilaran City.

Joint police operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit collared John Andew Tumanda, the operation’s target, and John Espra, 21, during drug sting in Barangay Tiptip on Saturday morning.

In a report, police said the duo sold shabu worth P10,000 to an undercover operative leading to their immediate arrest.

Authorities then found several packets of shabu in the possession of Tumanda and Espra.

The seized drugs weighed a total of 20 grams.

According to police, they also found in Tumanda’s possession a .45 caliber pistol loaded with four live bullets.

Both men were placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against them.

They were set to be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs in violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise knowns as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Meanwhile, Tumando will also be facing charges for illegal possession of firearm. (wm)

