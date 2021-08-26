adplus-dvertising
4 hurt as wayward V-hire rams van in Balilihan

4 hurt as wayward V-hire rams van in Balilihan

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

4 hurt as wayward V-hire rams van in Balilihan

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Four persons were injured after a wayward van-for-hire rammed an incoming private vehicle along a national highway in Balilihan town on Thursday morning.

Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Renoblas of the Balilihan Police Station said the V-hire’s brakes malfunctioned causing it to collide head on against a Kia van in Barangay del Carmen Este.

“Na-malfunction ang brake sa V-hire mao to na kung adto ra siya sa iyang linya mopadayon daghang mga motor na gauna niya so ni-try siya og tabok sa pikas linya pero timing pud na didto ang Kia,” said Renoblas.

Following impact, both vans spun towards the road shoulder but did not hit other vehicles or structures.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Renoblas, four passengers of the V-hire sustained minor injuries. They were taken to a private hospital in Tagbilaran City for emergency treatment.

Six other passengers of the V-hire were safe while drivers of both vehicles were also unharmed.

Renoablas said Both parties reached an amicable settlement.

Meanwhile, the V-hire’s operator paid for the passengers’ hospitalization. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

73-year-old Carmen woman commits suicide after mistakenly thinking she was facing arrest

A 73-year-old woman was found dead inside her room in Carmen town in an apparent suicide which authorities believed stemmed…

2 dead in Panglao road mishap

Two men died after the motorcycles they were driving collided head on along a national raod in Panglao town on…

1 dead, 1 critically hurt as two motorcycles collide in Calape

A man died while another was critically injured after two motorcycles collided head on along a national road in Calape…

Man, 22, dies after motorcycle slams into cop-driven car in Balilihan

A 22-year-old man died after his motorcycle accidentally slammed head on into a cop-driven sedan along a national road in…

Fire guts elementary school in Tagbilaran

A school building at the Booy South Elementary School in Tagbilaran City was gutted by a fire which erupted at…

12-hour grassfire hits 30-hectare land in Guindulman

A 12-hour grassfire hit “20 to 30 hectares” of a vacant land at a hilly area in Barangay Lombog, Guindulman…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply