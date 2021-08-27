27-year-old man drowns while spear fishing in Panglao











A 27-year-old man drowned while spear fishing in waters off Barangay Doljo, Panglao on Thursday morning, police said.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Manuel Rabanal of the Panglao Police Station, the lifeless body of John Clemen was found by his family around 12 noon, nine hours after he set out to fish at 4 a.m. on the same day.

Rabanal said that a rope tied to the victim’s leg and a floating container on the surface got caught in rocks causing him to drown while trying to resurface.

“Nisabod ning pisi na gihukot sa iyang tiil ug sudlanan sa iyang mga kuha na galon maoy kina ingnan na wa siya katungas,” said Rabanal.

Clemen, a resident of Barangay Doljo, was alone during the incident.

Rabanal said that Clemen’s family started to look for him at around 10 a.m. as he usually went home at 7 a.m. after fishing.

It took two hours before the found Celemen’s body.

Emergency responders tried to resuscitate him but he was declared dead on the spot by the town’s Municipal Health Officer.

There were no indications of foul play in Celemen’s death, said Rabanal. (A. Doydora)