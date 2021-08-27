29,000 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac vaccines shipped to Bohol











Over 29,000 doses of various COVID-19 vaccine brands were shipped to Bohol late on Thursday, a Capitol official said.

Provincial Administrator Kathyrin Pioquinto, during the Capitol’s weekly press briefing on Friday, confirmed that the vaccine shipment comprised jabs developed by Pfizer, Moderna and Sinovac.

According to Pioquinto, the jabs arrived in Bohol at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. These were shipped to the province from the Department of Health VII in Cebu.

The shipment included 21,060 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4,000 Moderna and 4,000 Sinovac.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 11,700 of these will be used for the second doses of those inoculated with the vaccine brand.

The remaining 9,360 Pfizer doses and the 4,000 Moderna doses will be divided in half for the first and second doses of new jab recipients.

Pioquinto said that National Task Force against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon assured that the national government can supply Bohol with 14,500 doses daily depending on the province’s capacity in terms of the number of vaccines injected per day.

“Ingon si Sec. Vince na pwede na ta mo target daily og 14,500 inoculations and he will guarantee the supply, so amo ng gipaabot sa atong mga mayors na og mo taas ta sa atong mga vaccination rates, we are guaranteed sa atong probinsya na makadawat ta anang gidaghanon na doses,” she added.

Based on data issued by the Provincial Health Office on Friday morning, some 143,232 individuals in Bohol have been fully vaccinated as of 8 p.m. on August 26, 2021.

Some 133,912 others have received their first dose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bohol’s is currently targeting to inoculate 850,000 individuals under the A1 and A4 categories