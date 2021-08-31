1 dead as tricycle rams parked SUV in Bien Unido











A 20-year-old tricycle passenger died after the vehicle rammed a parked SUV (sports utility vehicle) along a provincial road in Bien Unido on Saturday afternoon.

According to Master Sgt. Romelito Avenido of the Bien Unido Police Station, the tricycle tried to avoid an incoming vehicle causing it to swerve into a Mitsubishi Montero which was parked partly on the road.

“Naay another vehicle na naghawong na kasugat niya [tricycle] mao tong ni sapidpid siya sa kilid wa siya magdahom na iyang side wheel mo igo sa ligid sa Montero,” said Avenido.

Following impact, the tricycle flipped causing victim Dindo Jose Macua, Jr. to sustain multiple wounds including a puncture wound in the neck from the tricycle’s broken window.

Macua was rushed to a hospital in Talibon but was declared dead on arrival.

“Didto siya na banda sa samin sa tricycle na nabuak unya naigo iyang li-og maoy nag-cause sa grabeng dugo,” Avenido added.

Cornelio Quimson, the tricycle’s driver, and the victim’s father Dindo Macua, Sr., 50, who was also inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

According to Avenido, Quimson admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol.

The police officer added that both parties were at fault considering that Quimson was not fit to drive and that he rammed the SUV.

Meanwhile, Ann Octubre who owns the SUV was liable as she was illegally parked and her vehicle was partly parked on the narrow road.

“Sa pikas party, sa Montero, sayop pud siya kay ang iyang pag-parking wrong parking gyud kay dako man kaayo ang nakawat sa kalsada,” Avenido said.

However, both parties reached an amicable settlement with the SUV’s owner offering financial assistance to the victims. (A. Doydora)