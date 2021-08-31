DOJ probes on alleged corruption at Capitol











The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating the alleged corruption at the provincial government after reports have reached the country’s judiciary department.

DOJ Assistant Secretary Margaret V. Castillo-Padilla wrote the Chronicle last Friday asking for pieces of evidence to substantiate allegations revolving around the operation of a certain Ivan who is “in connivance with the Provincial Treasurer’s Office and other government officials in the unlawful collection of P50 per cubic meter in quarry operations of the province.”

The DOJ official likewise mentioned the alleged bagging of P1.6 billion worth of projects by Muaña Development and Construction through the intercession of a certain Erwin Sy during the years 2015-2018.

ASec. Castillo said that she was acting on behalf of the Task Force Against Corruption created pursuant to President Rodrigo Dueterte’s directive to investigate allegations of corruption in the government. She said that a complaint has been filed with the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission.

Copies of Asec. Padilla’s letter to the Chronicle were furnished to Hon Justice S Menardo I. Guevarra, who is the chairman of Operations Center Task Force Against Corruption, Department of Justice and Atty Fortunato G. Guerrero, executive director of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission.

BC DENIES FILING

COMPLAINT

Bohol Chronicle Associate Editor Peter Dejaresco asked DOJ Asec to send a copy of the said complaint as the communication received last Friday from DOJ stated that he (Dejaresco) filed the complaint with the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC).

In his letter to DOJ Asec Padilla, the Chronicle Associate Editor said that “I did not send any complaint as an individual or on behalf of the media group I am working with.”

However, Dejaresco clarified that the complaint regarding the quarry operations and the alleged favored contractor was filed by Engr. Petronilo Sarigumba, president of the Bohol Contractors Association with the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission on March 1, 2021. He confirmed that the Chronicle and DYRD have published and aired reports on the allegations made by Engr. Sarigumba.

Dejaresco asked the DOJ official to send the paper a copy of the said complaint filed with the PACC.

“It is farthest from the truth that we (in the media) will file complaints against corruption in governance,” Dejaresco said while stating that “reporting these alleged anomalies is the only job we do in the media.”