adplus-dvertising
DOJ probes on alleged corruption at Capitol

DOJ probes on alleged corruption at Capitol

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

DOJ probes on alleged corruption at Capitol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating the alleged corruption at the provincial government after reports have reached the country’s judiciary department.

DOJ Assistant Secretary Margaret V. Castillo-Padilla wrote the Chronicle last Friday asking for pieces of evidence to substantiate allegations revolving around the operation of a certain  Ivan who is “in connivance with the Provincial Treasurer’s Office and other government officials in the unlawful collection of P50 per cubic meter in quarry operations of the province.”

The DOJ official likewise mentioned the alleged bagging of P1.6 billion worth of projects by Muaña Development and Construction through the intercession of a certain Erwin Sy during the years 2015-2018.

ASec. Castillo said that she was acting on behalf of the Task Force Against Corruption created pursuant to President Rodrigo Dueterte’s directive to investigate allegations of corruption in the government.  She said that a complaint has been filed with the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Copies of Asec. Padilla’s letter to the Chronicle were furnished to Hon Justice  S Menardo I. Guevarra,  who is the chairman of Operations Center Task Force Against Corruption, Department of Justice and Atty Fortunato G. Guerrero, executive director of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission.

BC DENIES FILING

COMPLAINT

Bohol Chronicle Associate Editor Peter Dejaresco asked DOJ Asec to send a copy of the said complaint as the communication received last Friday from DOJ stated that he (Dejaresco) filed the complaint with the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC).

In his letter to DOJ Asec Padilla, the Chronicle Associate Editor said that “I did not send any complaint as an individual or on behalf of the media group I am working with.”

However, Dejaresco clarified that the complaint regarding the quarry operations and the alleged favored contractor was  filed by  Engr. Petronilo Sarigumba, president of the Bohol Contractors Association with the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission on March 1, 2021.   He confirmed that the Chronicle and DYRD have published and aired reports on the allegations made by Engr. Sarigumba.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Dejaresco asked the DOJ official to send the paper a copy of the said complaint filed with the PACC.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“It is farthest from the truth that we (in the media) will file complaints against corruption in governance,” Dejaresco said while stating that “reporting these alleged anomalies is the only job we do in the media.”

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Boholano lawyer lauds swift conviction of killer-cop

Boholano lawyer Roland Inting who was part of the prosecution team in the trial of dismissed police officer Jonel Nuezca…

PNP seizes P136k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A composited police team seized shabu worth P136,000 and an unlicensed firearm from a 27-year-old man tagged by authorities as…

Man, 64, dies in two-motorcycle collision in Ubay

A 64-year-old man died while his wife was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a zigzagging motorcyclist who was…

P340k shabu concealed in parcel intercepted by PDEA in forwarding firm’s Tagbilaran branch

Amid the enforcement of tight travel restrictions in Bohol, drug traffickers appeared to have opened a new route to sneak…

‘High-value individual’ yields P115k shabu in Loay drug bust

A man deemed a “high-value individual” in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested for allegedly selling shabu in Loay town…

Talibon court resets Tabada’s illegal firearms arraignment over pending motion to quash

A Talibon court has deferred the arraignment for illegal possession of firearms and explosives against peasant leader Barangay Councilor Carmelo…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply