adplus-dvertising
Man drowns in river in Talibon-Trinidad boundary

Man drowns in river in Talibon-Trinidad boundary

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Man drowns in river in Talibon-Trinidad boundary

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 42-year-old man who had just come from a fiesta celebration drowned in a river in Trinidad town.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Jerefer Cajes, Salvador Polestico of Barangay Poblacion, Talibon was found dead in the river which serves as boundary between Trinidad and Talibon on Sunday morning.

Cajes said Polestico may have gone for a swim while under the influence of alcohol when he drowned.

“Among nabantayan na iyang mga tsinelas giloklok man sa iyang hawak so mura’g milangoy to siya unya dako mana na suba, wa siguro niya makaya ang sug mao to nalumos,” said Cajes.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Polestico was last seen drinking with his relatives in Barangay San Agustin on Saturday night.

He left ahead of the others following a drunken argument with his drinking companions.

“Mura’g namista siya didto [San Agustin] unya nahubog, unya nagkalalislalis sa mga kuyog mi una ni siya og lakaw,” said Cajes.

Authorities believed that Polesctico may have wandered off due to his drunkenness as he did not need to cross the river to go home to Barangay Poblacion from Barangay San Agustin.

“Og mahubog kuno na mo lakaw-lakaw ra unya tungod sa kahubog makalimot na siguro,” Cajes added.

Based on the police’s initial probe, there were no indications of foul play behind Polestico’s death. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

1 dead as tricycle rams parked SUV in Bien Unido

A 20-year-old tricycle passenger died after the vehicle rammed a parked SUV (sports utility vehicle) along a provincial road in…

27-year-old man drowns while spear fishing in Panglao

A 27-year-old man drowned while spear fishing in waters off Barangay Doljo, Panglao on Thursday morning, police said. According to…

4 hurt as wayward V-hire rams van in Balilihan

Four persons were injured after a wayward van-for-hire rammed an incoming private vehicle along a national highway in Balilihan town…

73-year-old Carmen woman commits suicide after mistakenly thinking she was facing arrest

A 73-year-old woman was found dead inside her room in Carmen town in an apparent suicide which authorities believed stemmed…

2 dead in Panglao road mishap

Two men died after the motorcycles they were driving collided head on along a national raod in Panglao town on…

1 dead, 1 critically hurt as two motorcycles collide in Calape

A man died while another was critically injured after two motorcycles collided head on along a national road in Calape…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply