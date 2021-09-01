31,000 Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines arrive in Bohol

adplus-dvertising
Photo: via Panglao APS

Over 31,000 doses of vaccines developed by Chinese drugmakers Sinopharm and Sinovac arrived in Bohol on Tuesday morning.

This was confirmed by Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez.

In a report, the Panglao Airport Police Station said 23,520 doses of Sinopharm and 7,840 doses of Sinovac vaccines arrived at the Bohol Panglao International Airport at 10:11 a.m.

The jabs were flown to Bohol via Philippine Airlines flight PR2773 from Manila.

According to Lopez, the vaccines will be allocated for the inoculation of residents in various towns.

He called on the public to have themselves vaccinated when it is their turn to get jabbed.

“Niabot ang more than 31,000 doses of vaccines ug ato na usab kining e-apud apud sa kalungsuran ug hinaot na ang hingtundan na matawag aron mabakunahan dili magmakuli ug mo sumiter sa iyang kaugalingon sa pagbakuna,” Lopez said. 

Lopez, who is also the officer-in-charge of the Provincial Health Office (PHO), reminded the public that being vaccinated against COVID-19 protects an individual from experiencing severe symptoms of the disease if infected.

“Tingali matakdan ikaw apan matud sa among pagduki-duki, ang matakdan na fully vaccinated kasagaran either walay symptoms or mild lang so the vaccines protect you against hospitalization, severe infection and even death,” Lopez said.

According to Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) spokesperson Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, the national government is trying to supply vaccines to local government units based on their maximum capacity of daily vaccinations.

“For example ang usa ka LGU, ang iyang vaccination center has the capacity to do vaccination of 10,000 per day, so hatagan gyud ka og ensakto na numero sa bakuna para dili mahunong ang imong pagbakuna,” she said.

The health official added that they are also basing their allocation of vaccines on the master list prepared by the LGU and the preparedness and performance of their vaccination sites.

Loreche said Bohol has so far received a total of 271,221 doses of various vaccine brands since March.

A total of 139,370 residents of the province have been fully vaccinated while 131,851 others have received their first dose. (R. Tutas)

