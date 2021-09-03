Bohol records first Delta variant death











San Miguel, Bohol | File Photo

Bohol has recorded its first COVID-19 Delta variant death, said Dr. Yul Lopez, spokesperson of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF).

Lopez, in a press briefing earlier this week, said the COVID-19 fatality was among the five Delta variant cases involving Bohol residents that were reported by the Philippine Genome Center on August 27, 2021.

The fatality was a 77-year-old man from San Miguel.

Four other persons who contracted the more virulent variant have recovered, he added.

According to San Miguel Mayor Virgilio Mendez, the town’s first reported Delta variant carrier died on July 18, 2021 but they were only notified that he had contracted the variant on August 28, 2021.

Mendez said that fatality who had comorbidities was hospitalized on June 30 and was tested on July 5 but yielded a negative result.

The patient was again rushed to the hospital on July 14 due to what was initially considered as an asthma attack but he later tested positive for COVID-19, prompting authorities to immediately bury his remains following his death on July 18.

Mendez noted that the patient was a farmer who had no travel history.

Several of his relatives also tested positive for COVID-19 but were able to recover.

“We do not know if naka suroy ba pud ni sa pikas na barangay, kay wala pa lagiy gibati sa mao na ni karon,” said Mendez.

Meanwhile, the chief executive raised concern over the late reporting of the variant detection but assured that they followed contact-tracing and quarantine protocols despite having not known that the patient was Delta carrier.

“Manakla nalang ka kay nahuman naman, nalubong naman so the next thing you will do is kining contact tracing you have to give more emphasis, maninkamot jud ka. Inig abot sa positive, karag-karag jud ka pasubay,” said Mendez. (A. Doydora)