adplus-dvertising
Maid yields P170,000 shabu during PDEA drug bust in Tagbilaran

Maid yields P170,000 shabu during PDEA drug bust in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Maid yields P170,000 shabu during PDEA drug bust in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Thursday night seized shabu worth P170,000 from a house help during an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City on Thursday night.

The suspect identified as Theresa Tapuroc, 34, of Barangay Taloto was collared through a buy-bust operation in the nearby Barangay Booy.

Tapuroc who is included in the PDEA’s drug watchlist allegedly sold shabu worth P100,000 to a poseur-buyer leading to her immediate arrest.

The apprehending operatives then allegedly found more packets of shabu in her possession.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The sold drugs and her remaining stash weighed a total of 25 grams and was estimated to be worth P170,000, authorities said.

Tapuroc was detained pending the filing of charges against her.

She will be facing charges for violations against Section 5 (sale) and Section 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

DOJ probes on alleged corruption at Capitol

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating the alleged corruption at the provincial government after reports have reached the country’s…

Boholano lawyer lauds swift conviction of killer-cop

Boholano lawyer Roland Inting who was part of the prosecution team in the trial of dismissed police officer Jonel Nuezca…

PNP seizes P136k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A composited police team seized shabu worth P136,000 and an unlicensed firearm from a 27-year-old man tagged by authorities as…

Man, 64, dies in two-motorcycle collision in Ubay

A 64-year-old man died while his wife was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a zigzagging motorcyclist who was…

P340k shabu concealed in parcel intercepted by PDEA in forwarding firm’s Tagbilaran branch

Amid the enforcement of tight travel restrictions in Bohol, drug traffickers appeared to have opened a new route to sneak…

‘High-value individual’ yields P115k shabu in Loay drug bust

A man deemed a “high-value individual” in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested for allegedly selling shabu in Loay town…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply